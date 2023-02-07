Fairbury Prairie Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Bloomington Central Catholic 72-66 in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.

The start wasn't the problem for Bloomington Central Catholic, as it began with a 17-13 edge over Fairbury Prairie Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Saints constructed a bold start that built a 35-26 gap on the Hawks heading into the locker room.

Bloomington Central Catholic moved ahead by earning a 47-46 advantage over Fairbury Prairie Central at the end of the third quarter.

The Hawks put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 26-19 edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Bloomington Central Catholic faced off on February 8, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

