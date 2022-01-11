Fairbury Prairie Central cancels check from Morton 64-49

Fairbury Prairie Central put together a victorious gameplan to stop Morton 64-49 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 4, Morton faced off against Normal and Fairbury Prairie Central took on El Paso-Gridley on January 4 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For a full recap, click here.
