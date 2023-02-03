Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Niles Northridge Prep bumped Chicago U-High for a 47-37 vcitory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

The last time Chicago U-High and Niles Northridge Prep played in a 57-50 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago U-High faced off against Chicago Jones. For more, click here.

