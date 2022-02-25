Extra time is kind to Monticello in overtime defeat of Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Monticello could edge Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 25.
The Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Sages 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at halftime over the Sages.
The Hawks enjoyed a 35-34 lead over the Sages to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 15, Monticello faced off against Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Stanford Olympia on February 15 at Stanford Olympia High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.