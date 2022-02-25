Extra time is kind to Monticello in overtime defeat of Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Monticello could edge Fairbury Prairie Central 55-51 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 25.

The Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Sages 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 22-17 at halftime over the Sages.

The Hawks enjoyed a 35-34 lead over the Sages to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.