Extra time is kind to La Grange Park Nazareth in overtime defeat of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 45-42

Extra action was needed before La Grange Park Nazareth could slip past Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 45-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 29.
In recent action on January 22, La Grange Park Nazareth faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep took on Lisle Benet on January 22 at Lisle Benet Academy. For more, click here.
La Grange Park Nazareth avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 45-42 stretch over the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.