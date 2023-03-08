CHAMPAIGN — Dennis Rueter has coached basketball for a long time, including 41 years at Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo. He's seen and played against a lot of different schools.

Yet Rueter admits he was unaware of Cornerstone Christian Academy until Monday night when he found out his team would be playing the Cyclones in Thursday's 10 a.m. semifinal game at the Class 1A State Tournament at State Farm Center.

"The church I had heard of, but I didn't know they had a school in Bloomington," said Rueter.

Cornerstone isn't an unknown anymore and looks to continue building on its history-making season. The Cyclones — who had never won a regional in school history until two weeks ago — come in with a 32-5 record against No. 8-ranked Gibault (30-7).

John Schippert doesn't worry about his team getting stage fright at this juncture.

"They've been together so long and played so many summer ball games together and gone up to Chicago and played all those games. Nothing scares us," said Cornerstone's second-year head coach. "Even when Neuqua Valley came down in the first week of January we wanted to prove to everyone we could hang with them, and we did. Unfortunately, we ran out of gas and lost by seven to a powerhouse that had 3,500 students compared to 115."

The Cornerstone-Gibault winner advances to Saturday's 11 a.m. championship against the winner of Thursday's other semifinal between Tuscola and Scales Mound. The semifinal losers meet in Thursday's 7 p.m. third-place game.

"We knew from the beginning of the season that we had a high level team," said Cornerstone point guard Connor Scott. "We play together and with a lot of energy and excitement. Our intensity and discipline on defense has always been there so we knew we were going to get here."

While Cornerstone cruised Monday with a 58-28 victory over Chicago St. Francis de Sales in the Illinois State Super-Sectional at CEFCU Arena, Gibault waited until the last possible second to punch its ticket to Champaign.

Senior Kameron Hanvy sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer that was featured on ESPN to beat No. 2 Illini Bluffs, 45-44, at the Jacksonville Super-Sectional.

Rueter then quickly began his scout on Cornerstone.

"They're similar to us from what I can see," said Rueter, who has compiled a 763-419 record at Gibault with a 1999 Class A runner-up finish. "They're not very big. They have some kids who can break you down with the dribble. They're probably a little quicker than us, but we're probably a little more physical."

Schippert agreed with Rueter's assessment of the senior-laden teams being a lot alike.

Leading the way for the Hawks, who are an independent, is Kaden Augustine. The senior guard averages 17.1 points and 12.2 assists while making 76 3-pointers. Gavin Kesler, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, contributes 15.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, while junior guard Hudson Blank adds 10.0 points.

"Coming in (to the season) we expected to be pretty good. We had two starters back, but they were our two leading scorers," said Rueter of Augustine and Kesler. "We've exceeded anything I thought we could do. The schedule we play, we should never be in fear of anyone we play in a 1A tournament. We play 2A, 3A and 4A schools all year long."

Jaxson Baber, a 6-2 forward, paces the Cyclones with 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. Scott adds 11.3 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds while guard Austin Henard chips in 11.1 points. Also in Cornerstone's all-senior starting lineup are Cade Wolfe (7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists) and Tate Witt (7.6 points, team-high 78 3-pointers).

"We've focused on rebounding in the postseason," said Schippert. "That was probably not our strong suit during the year. We're just not that big. Cade has come alive and taken care of that and Connor is a bulldog and gets down there, too."

While Cornerstone's sudden success has surprised many, Schippert has seen it coming after coaching the current seniors for two years on the junior varsity before becoming head coach before last season when the Cyclones went 24-3.

The players aren't surprised, either.

"We knew we could do it," said Henard. "We knew it would take hard work and discipline, something our coach has been saying to us every practice every day."

When Schippert was a Bloomington assistant coach, he remembers head coach Rich Gordon's motto of GTTD — Get To The Dome.

The Cyclones have gotten to State Farm Center and don't appear happy just to be there.

Witt believes a defense which has held six postseason opponents to 33.7 points per game can help give his team a storybook ending.

"We did that really well the last two games, and that's going to be the key to winning the next two," he said.

Tuscola-Scales Mound

While Cornerstone might be the new kid on the state tournament block, the Cyclones aren't the only Cinderella story of the tourney.

Scales Mound (32-5), with 71 students, is making its second straight Final Four appearance after finishing third a year ago. Junior guard Thomas Hereau is the Hornets' top scorer at 16.6 points thanks to 79 3-pointers. Senior guard Charlie Wiegel adds 12.1 points and 4.7 assists.

Tuscola (30-6) survived a four-overtime sectional final thriller against No. 3 Altamont. Jordan Quinn, a junior forward, is the Warriors' leading scorer (14.1) and rebounder (7.1). Sophomore guard Kam Sweetnam has made 83 3-pointers while scoring at an 11.7 clip.

