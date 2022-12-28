Evergreen Park dismantles Chicago Catalyst-Maria in convincing manner 78-53

Evergreen Park's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Catalyst-Maria 78-53 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 20, Evergreen Park faced off against Chicago Bogan and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Blue Island Eisenhower on December 19 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. Click here for a recap
