Evanston wallops Champaign Central 69-42

Evanston showed no mercy to Champaign Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 69-42 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

Evanston opened with an 18-10 advantage over Champaign Central through the first quarter.

The Wildkits' shooting roared in front for a 39-20 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

Evanston jumped to a 58-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wildkits added to their advantage with a 11-10 margin in the closing period.

