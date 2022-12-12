Evanston Beacon records thin win against Chicago Wolcott 55-46

Evanston Beacon could finally catch its breath after a close call against Chicago Wolcott in a 55-46 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Evanston Beacon and Chicago Wolcott played in a 61-34 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 1, Evanston Beacon squared off with Chicago Hope in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.