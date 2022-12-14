Evanston Beacon hammers Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 66-43

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evanston Beacon ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 66-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 14.

In recent action on December 1, Evanston Beacon faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park took on Lycée Français de Chicago on December 7 at Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

