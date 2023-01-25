Evanston Beacon engineers impressive victory over Chicago Waldorf 73-29

Evanston Beacon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-29 win over Chicago Waldorf in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Waldorf faced off against Chicago BISC and Evanston Beacon took on Lycée Français de Chicago on January 18 at Lycée Français de Chicago. For results, click here.
