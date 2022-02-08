Eureka tenderizes Heyworth 65-44

Eureka controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-44 victory over Heyworth in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.
Eureka's offense moved to a 36-26 lead over Heyworth at the half.
Eureka struck to a 65-44 bulge over Heyworth as the fourth quarter began.
