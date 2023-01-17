Eureka rallies, GCMS trips Tremont in McLean County/HOIC Tournment

BLOOMINGTON – After missing two weeks with a sprained knee, Eureka High School junior Tyler Tate was “thrilled to be back” Tuesday for the quarterfinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Tournament.

And there’s little doubt Hornets coach Aaron Dohner was thrilled with Tate's return after the junior sparked Eureka to a 47-44 overtime victory over Heyworth.

Tate scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime — including the game-tying 3-pointer late in regulation — as Eureka survived the battle of the Hornets despite never leading until overtime.

“I’ve been icing and doing rehab,” Tate said. “I’m back and feeling good. I love being out there.”

In the second quarterfinal, Zach Barnes stepped into the starting lineup in place of his twin brother Seth and delivered 13 points and 14 rebounds in GCMS’ 52-34 win over Tremont.

Friday’s semifinals will pit top seed Lexington against No. 5 Fieldcrest at 6:30 p.m. followed by third seed GCMS taking on No. 2 Eureka at 8 p.m.

Eureka-Heyworth

Heyworth’s hounding defense held Eureka (15-3) to 24 points through three quarters, and Heyworth led 37-30 with one minute remaining.

“We came out flat. They came out with energy,” said Dohner. “Our ball movement early on was not great. They were definitely the aggressors. We were just scraping to even keep it close at that point.”

Tate scored Eureka’s final 10 points of regulation on an inside bucket, five free throws and a 3-pointer from the left wing with 40 seconds left that forged a 37-37 tie.

“We’re happy to have him back. He made that huge shot to tie it then really stepped up at the free throw line,” Dohner said. “Late we just had a few things go our way with our pressure. Guys stepped up and made some plays when we absolutely had to have them.

Eureka’s first lead came on a Tyler Heffren baseline shot to start overtime. Heyworth trailed just 42-41 after a Nick Rapson rebound basket, but Eureka nailed five of six free throws over the final 52 seconds to hang on.

“I feel bad for the kids,” said Heyworth coach Lyndon Jason, whose squad committed eight of its 16 turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime. “They played a heckuva game. They really did. They’re getting better. They’re grinding. It just didn’t bounce our way at the end. All you can do it learn from it.”

Nick Feather, a 6-foot-8 junior, topped Heyworth (13-7) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Heffren contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for Eureka.

“They had good defense all game,” Tate said. “We had to kick up the pressure toward the end because we knew we were in trouble. We just never game up. That’s what won us the game.”

GCMS-Tremont

Zach Barnes made his first start of the season, taking the place of his brother and GCMS’ leading scorer.

“I knew he was locked in. He was the first one to come in and get the scouting report,” Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said of the 6-4 Zach. “He's got great length. He did an outstanding job. All the guys are so proud of him and happy for Zach.”

“There was just a tad bit of nerves,” said Zach. “I was just supposed to rebound the ball and get open. That’s what I did, just helping my team.”

GCMS (13-6) led 20-15 at halftime and extended the margin to 37-21 with a fast-paced third quarter.

“We said we’ve got to come out and play really well in those first four minutes,” said Tompkins. “We tried to get some shots at the rim, and the guys really did a good job running and executing. Overall we just did a fantastic job at the defensive end from start to finish, and that was really important.”

Chase Minion added 12 points for GCMS. Tremont (13-7) was led by the eight points of Ryan Kaiser.

“The bottom line is we just didn’t bring it tonight,” Turks coach Troy Schmidt said. “Both ends of the floor we were a step behind every step of the way. We just didn’t show up.”

GCMS held a 40-26 rebounding advantage with Seth Kolross grabbing 10 boards for the Falcons.