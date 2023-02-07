Impressive was a ready adjective for Eureka's 78-51 throttling of Heyworth in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.

The last time Eureka and Heyworth played in a 65-44 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Eureka faced off against Mascoutah . For results, click here. Heyworth took on Champaign St. Thomas More on February 1 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.