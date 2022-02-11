Eureka pockets narrow victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-59

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Eureka to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Hornets opened with a 17-13 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
Eureka opened a close 36-28 gap over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.
Eureka jumped in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47-39 going into the fourth quarter.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's finishing flurry, but Eureka swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 1, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka took on Fisher on February 4 at Eureka High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.