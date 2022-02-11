Eureka pockets narrow victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-59

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Eureka to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Hornets opened with a 17-13 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

Eureka opened a close 36-28 gap over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.

Eureka jumped in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47-39 going into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's finishing flurry, but Eureka swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

