Eureka pockets narrow victory over El Paso-Gridley 45-41

Eureka found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off El Paso-Gridley 45-41 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 6.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Eureka faced off on January 7, 2022 at Eureka High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka took on Augusta Southeastern on December 30 at Augusta Southeastern High School. For results, click here.

