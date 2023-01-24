 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka manhandles Deer Creek-Mackinaw 60-37

Eureka earned its community's accolades after a 60-37 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 17, Eureka faced off against Heyworth and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 14 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. Click here for a recap.

