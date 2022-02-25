Eureka earns solid win over Stillman Valley 38-24

Eureka trucked Stillman Valley on the road to a 38-24 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Eureka a 15-14 lead over Stillman Valley.
The Hornets' influence showed as they carried a 26-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 11 , Eureka squared up on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.