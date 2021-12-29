Eureka collects victory over Macomb 44-31

Eureka put together a victorious gameplan to stop Macomb 44-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Eureka's offense darted to a 27-18 lead over Macomb at the half.
Eureka took control in the third quarter with a 33-22 advantage over Macomb.
Recently on December 18 , Eureka squared up on East Peoria in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.