CHAMPAIGN — Cole Certa admitted to "some nerves being on the big stage" during Thursday's first half of Class 2A State Basketball Tournament semifinal at State Farm Center.

Yet when Rockridge gave Certa another opportunity at the end of the third quarter, the junior standout and Central Catholic seized it.

Certa's 3-pointer capped a five-point swing in the last 3.8 seconds that gave Central Catholic all the momentum it needed. Certa scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half as the Saints beat No. 7-ranked Rockridge, 57-44, and advanced to the championship game for the second time in school history.

Colin Hayes and Chase Fisher added 10 points each as the Saints improved to 26-11. Central Catholic meets Chicago DePaul College Prep (22-12) in Saturday's 12:45 p.m. title game. DePaul Prep routed Teutopolis, 45-17, in the other semifinal.

"We're going to stay overnight. It's a great experience and the high school state tournament is something I've loved," said Saints' head coach Jason Welch. "I want to give them the experience. We're going to The Ribeye (restaurant) tonight. That's a good place to eat. We're going to have a good experience, watch some (Class 3A and 4A) games tomorrow and have a film session because we need to get them focused.

"But I want them to have an experience they're going to remember for a lifetime because that's important."

The Saints made three of their first four shots, capped by Fisher's 3-pointer, to stretch an 18-16 halftime lead to 25-18 early in the third quarter. But Rockridge, which went 0 of 11 from outside the arc in the first half, began warming up.

The Rockets made three 3s, with Landon Bull hitting from the corner to tie the game at 29 with 50 seconds left.

The Saints were working for a last shot when Rye Pirtz was fouled. He sank two free throws with 3.8 seconds left to give the Saints a 31-29 lead before Bull stepped on the line throwing in the ball.

Certa then inbounded the ball to Hayes, who quickly got it back to Certa in the corner in front of the Saints' bench. Certa buried the shot at the buzzer which seemed to ignite Central Catholic the rest of the way.

"We got loose. I could feel it with them they could feel a little weight coming off their shoulders," said Welch, who coached the Saints to the 2014 Class 2A state title. "Once that happened it got a little more free and easy. That run really helped us."

Hayes' inside basket put the Saints ahead, 39-31, with 4:25 left. The lead never slipped below six again.

The Saints shot 47.2% from the field and converted 18 of 20 free throws, with Pirtz hitting 9 of 10 for all his points. Trey Eller also added nine points as the Saints got balanced with Certa being held below his 26.5 average.

"Cole draws a lot of attention, so we get open a lot," said Fisher. "That's a good thing playing with him. We knocked some down and got back on defense."

Speaking of defense, the Saints held Rockridge to 35.8% field goal shooting, including 4 of 22 outside the arc.

"That was our biggest focus defensively, stop 34 (Bull) and 4 (Jase Whiteman)," said Hayes, who grabbed eight rebounds along with Certa. "I would say we held them pretty good and it helped our offense."

Bull led Rockridge (28-5), which played Teutopolis for third place at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, with 15 points. Caleb Cunico chipped in 10 points and Whiteman had eight on 4-of-16 shooting as Eller locked him down.

Rockridge head coach Andy Saey didn't blame the late turnover in the third quarter for deciding the outcome.

"Obviously we made some interesting decisions," he said. "The moment got away from us and we played a little too quickly. We tried to get the ball in too quickly and that ended up being a little swing for us.

"But every game you have plays like that and every player makes mistakes. I made mistakes tonight, too. You look at those plays and they jump out at you, but our season and this game doesn't come down to just those handful of plays."

Fisher's 3-pointer gave the Saints a 15-12 lead in the second quarter before Whiteman's two baskets put the Rockets back in front. Certa nailed a long 3-pointer from the top of the key for his first basket with 17 seconds left to give the Saints an 18-16 halftime lead.

Central Catholic outscored Rockridge, 39-28, in the second half as the Saints made 11 of 20 shots and 3 of 7 from long distance.

"We did a little bit better job of getting a better shot," said Welch. "In the first half Rockridge did a great job of isolating us, and we were playing one-on-one basketball. Once we started moving it I thought good things happened. We hit some shots and loosened up. Our guys were nervous. I could feel the nerves. Rockridge was ready to play and forced us into tough shots (in the first half)."

After a good steak dinner, the Saints will try to figure out how to handle a DePaul front line that features 6-foot-8 Payton Kamin and 6-7 Jaylan McElroy, who both happen to be Certa's teammates on the AAU Illinois Wolves.

"It's going to take a lot of focus," said Pirtz. "We need to keep hitting shots and keeping up the energy we had and we can pull out a win on Saturday."

DePaul-Teutopolis

Senior guard Maurice Thomas and McElroy led the way with 16 and 10 points, respectively, as DePaul Prep cruised past Teutopolis.

DePaul Prep (22-12) led 19-11 at half before expanding the margin to 35-17 after three quarters.

Senior guard James Niebrugge scored eight points to pace Teutopolis (28-8). The Wooden Shoes shot 25% from the field, including 3 of 18 while scoring six points in the second half.

Photos: Teutopolis boys basketball at Central Catholic High School.