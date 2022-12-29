 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elmwood Park gallops past Chicago UC Woodlawn 54-42

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Elmwood Park will take its 54-42 victory over Chicago UC Woodlawn in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 15, Elmwood Park faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago UC Woodlawn took on Chicago Little Village on December 20 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

