Elmwood outduels Havana in competitive clash 58-44

Elmwood charged Havana and collected a 58-44 victory at Havana High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Elmwood and Havana played in a 48-41 game on December 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 9, Havana squared off with Brimfield in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.