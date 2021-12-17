Elmwood knocks off Havana 48-41

Mighty close, mighty fine, Elmwood wore a victory shine after clipping Havana 48-41 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 4, Elmwood faced off against Delavan and Havana took on Rushville-Industry on December 7 at Havana High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.