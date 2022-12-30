Elmhurst IC Catholic handles stress test to best Chicago Taft 62-61

With little to no wiggle room, Elmhurst IC Catholic nosed past Chicago Taft 62-61 on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Taft and Elmhurst IC Catholic played in a 68-59 game on December 30, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 16, Chicago Taft squared off with Chicago Von Steuben in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
