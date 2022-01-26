Ellison Chicago Intl Charter's convoy passes Melrose Park Walther Christian 70-60

Playing with a winning hand, Ellison Chicago Intl Charter trumped Melrose Park Walther Christian 70-60 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
