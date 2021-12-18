Ellison Chicago Intl Charter nips Chicago Hope in scare 43-40

A tight-knit tilt turned in Ellison Chicago Intl Charter's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Hope 43-40 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Hope faced off against Skokie Ida Crown and Ellison Chicago Intl Charter took on Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit on December 11 at Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
