Ellison Chicago Intl Charter manhandles Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood 55-33

Ellison Chicago Intl Charter rolled past Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood for a comfortable 55-33 victory on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
