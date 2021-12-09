 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Ellison Chicago Intl Charter engulfs Chicago Holy Trinity in flames 60-37

  • 0

Ellison Chicago Intl Charter showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Holy Trinity 60-37 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 2, Ellison Chicago Intl Charter faced off against Chicago Hansberry Prep and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Northtown Chicago Intl Charter on December 3 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aaron Rodgers on shifting Packers-Bears rivalry with Brett Favre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News