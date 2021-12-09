Ellison Chicago Intl Charter engulfs Chicago Holy Trinity in flames 60-37

Ellison Chicago Intl Charter showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Holy Trinity 60-37 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 2, Ellison Chicago Intl Charter faced off against Chicago Hansberry Prep and Chicago Holy Trinity took on Northtown Chicago Intl Charter on December 3 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. For a full recap, click here.
