Elk Grove Village Elk Grove takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Chicago Mather 80-42

Elk Grove Village Elk Grove broke to an early lead and topped Chicago Mather 80-42 in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.

Recently on January 13, Chicago Mather squared off with Chicago Sullivan in a basketball game. For results, click here.

