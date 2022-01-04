El Paso-Gridley's convoy passes Fairbury Prairie Central 67-55

El Paso-Gridley collected a 67-55 victory over Fairbury Prairie Central in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.
The Titans made the first move by forging a 3-0 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.
In recent action on December 30, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Fairbury Prairie Central took on Williamsville on December 30 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
