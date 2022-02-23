 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

El Paso-Gridley slingshots past Braidwood Reed-Custer 68-44

  • 0

El Paso-Gridley fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 68-44 win over Braidwood Reed-Custer for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

In recent action on February 15, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Braidwood Reed-Custer took on Coal City on February 10 at Coal City High School. For a full recap, click here.

Braidwood Reed-Custer authored a promising start, taking advantage of El Paso-Gridley 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

El Paso-Gridley's offense darted to a 28-19 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News