El Paso-Gridley slingshots past Braidwood Reed-Custer 68-44

El Paso-Gridley fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 68-44 win over Braidwood Reed-Custer for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
In recent action on February 15, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Braidwood Reed-Custer took on Coal City on February 10 at Coal City High School. For a full recap, click here.
Braidwood Reed-Custer authored a promising start, taking advantage of El Paso-Gridley 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.
El Paso-Gridley's offense darted to a 28-19 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer at the half.
