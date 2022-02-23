El Paso-Gridley slingshots past Braidwood Reed-Custer 68-44

El Paso-Gridley fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 68-44 win over Braidwood Reed-Custer for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

Braidwood Reed-Custer authored a promising start, taking advantage of El Paso-Gridley 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

El Paso-Gridley's offense darted to a 28-19 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer at the half.

