El Paso-Gridley routs St. Joseph-Ogden 60-36

Yes, El Paso-Gridley looked superb in beating St. Joseph-Ogden, but no autographs please after its 60-36 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Titans made the first move by forging a 12-5 margin over the Spartans after the first quarter.
The Titans registered a 22-14 advantage at half over the Spartans.
The Titans pulled ahead over the Spartans when the fourth quarter began 61-36.
In recent action on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Bismarck-Henning and El Paso-Gridley took on Metamora on December 18 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.
