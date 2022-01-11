 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

El Paso-Gridley pours it on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31

  • 0

El Paso-Gridley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 11.

The Titans moved in front of the Falcons 15-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 34-16 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

The Titans enjoyed an immense margin over the Falcons with a 54-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 4 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Who will coach the Chicago Bears next?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News