El Paso-Gridley pours it on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31

El Paso-Gridley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 11.
The Titans moved in front of the Falcons 15-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Titans fought to a 34-16 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.
The Titans enjoyed an immense margin over the Falcons with a 54-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Fairbury Prairie Central on January 4 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.
