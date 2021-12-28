El Paso-Gridley pockets solid victory over East Dubuque 47-42

El Paso-Gridley topped East Dubuque 47-42 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Recently on December 18 , El Paso-Gridley squared up on Metamora in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley an 18-17 lead over East Dubuque.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Warriors controlled the pace, taking a 25-22 lead into half.
The Warriors enjoyed a 35-34 lead over the Titans to start the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.