El Paso-Gridley pockets solid victory over East Dubuque 47-42

El Paso-Gridley topped East Dubuque 47-42 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave El Paso-Gridley an 18-17 lead over East Dubuque.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Warriors controlled the pace, taking a 25-22 lead into half.

The Warriors enjoyed a 35-34 lead over the Titans to start the fourth quarter.

