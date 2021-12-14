El Paso-Gridley overpowers Flanagan-Cornell in thorough beating 73-34

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but El Paso-Gridley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 73-34 explosion on Flanagan-Cornell on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 10, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Colfax Ridgeview and Flanagan-Cornell took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 3 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
