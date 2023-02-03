El Paso-Gridley dumped Tremont 79-63 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time El Paso-Gridley and Tremont played in a 66-47 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 30, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Braidwood Reed-Custer . Click here for a recap. Tremont took on Flanagan-Cornell on January 27 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. For a full recap, click here.

