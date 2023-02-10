El Paso-Gridley grabbed a 58-45 victory at the expense of Downs Tri-Valley in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Downs Tri-Valley faced off on February 11, 2022 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Lexington . Click here for a recap. El Paso-Gridley took on Nashville on February 4 at Nashville High School. For a full recap, click here.

