El Paso-Gridley finds its footing in victory over Seneca 60-38

Yes, El Paso-Gridley looked superb in beating Seneca, but no autographs please after its 60-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
In recent action on February 15, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Seneca took on Minonk Fieldcrest on February 19 at Seneca High School. For more, click here.
The Titans made the first move by forging an 18-4 margin over the Fighting Irish after the first quarter.
El Paso-Gridley kept a 31-18 halftime margin at Seneca's expense.
The Titans' leverage showed as they carried a 43-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
