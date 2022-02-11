El Paso-Gridley edges Downs Tri-Valley in tough test 37-34

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but El Paso-Gridley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 37-34 over Downs Tri-Valley for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

El Paso-Gridley darted in front of Downs Tri-Valley 14-5 to begin the second quarter.

El Paso-Gridley's offense jumped to a 22-17 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at the intermission.

The Titans' influence showed as they carried a 29-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Downs Tri-Valley's finishing flurry, but El Paso-Gridley swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

