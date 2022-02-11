 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

El Paso-Gridley edges Downs Tri-Valley in tough test 37-34

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but El Paso-Gridley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 37-34 over Downs Tri-Valley for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

Recently on February 4 , El Paso-Gridley squared up on Tremont in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

El Paso-Gridley darted in front of Downs Tri-Valley 14-5 to begin the second quarter.

El Paso-Gridley's offense jumped to a 22-17 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at the intermission.

The Titans' influence showed as they carried a 29-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Downs Tri-Valley's finishing flurry, but El Paso-Gridley swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How new Bears defensive coordinator views his talent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News