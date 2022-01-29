El Paso-Gridley earns solid win over Braidwood Reed-Custer 67-55

Riding a wave of production, El Paso-Gridley dunked Braidwood Reed-Custer 67-55 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 29.

The start wasn't the problem for Braidwood Reed-Custer, who began with an 18-7 edge over El Paso-Gridley through the end of the first quarter.

El Paso-Gridley's offense moved to a 31-27 lead over Braidwood Reed-Custer at halftime.

The Titans' influence showed as they carried a 48-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

