El Paso-Gridley dominates Fisher 57-22

El Paso-Gridley earned a convincing 57-22 win over Fisher in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Fisher squared off with December 3, 2021 at El Paso-Gridley High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.