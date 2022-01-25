 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
El Paso-Gridley delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Heyworth 64-55

El Paso-Gridley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Heyworth 64-55 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

El Paso-Gridley opened with a 34-26 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.

El Paso-Gridley darted in front of Heyworth 58-44 going into the fourth quarter.

Heyworth rallied in the fourth quarter, but El Paso-Gridley skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on January 20, Heyworth faced off against Lexington and El Paso-Gridley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 11 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For a full recap, click here.

