Effingham St. Anthony rides the rough off Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 62-47

Effingham St. Anthony knocked off Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 62-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 20.
In recent action on January 6, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against St Elmo-Brownstown. Click here for a recap.
