Effingham St. Anthony escapes Champaign Centennial 40-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Effingham St. Anthony's direction just enough to squeeze past Champaign Centennial 40-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 13-7 lead over the Chargers.

Champaign Centennial took a 20-19 lead over Effingham St. Anthony heading to the intermission locker room.

Effingham St. Anthony avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-18 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on December 18, Champaign Centennial faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Effingham St Anthony took on Charleston on December 18 at Charleston High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

