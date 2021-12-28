Effingham St. Anthony escapes Champaign Centennial 40-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Effingham St. Anthony's direction just enough to squeeze past Champaign Centennial 40-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 13-7 lead over the Chargers.

Champaign Centennial took a 20-19 lead over Effingham St. Anthony heading to the intermission locker room.

Effingham St. Anthony avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-18 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.