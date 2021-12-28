Effingham St. Anthony escapes Champaign Centennial 40-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Effingham St. Anthony's direction just enough to squeeze past Champaign Centennial 40-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
The first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 13-7 lead over the Chargers.
Champaign Centennial took a 20-19 lead over Effingham St. Anthony heading to the intermission locker room.
Effingham St. Anthony avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-18 stretch over the final quarter.
