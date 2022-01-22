Effingham pockets solid victory over Champaign Central 48-41

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Effingham's locker room after Saturday's 48-41 win against Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

The Flaming Hearts broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over the Maroons.

Effingham avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-11 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on January 15, Champaign Central faced off against Pekin and Effingham took on Taylorville on January 13 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.

