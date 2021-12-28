Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran knocks out victory on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 63-44

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran handed Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central a tough 63-44 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Recently on December 18 , Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central squared up on Peoria Notre Dame in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-33 lead over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.
