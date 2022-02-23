Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran hammers Raymond Lincolnwood into submission 56-28

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-28 victory over Raymond Lincolnwood at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran moved in front of Raymond Lincolnwood 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' shooting jumped to a 27-16 lead over the Lancers at the half.

The Knights' influence showed as they carried a 37-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 15 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

