East St. Louis sews up Chatham Glenwood 56-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and East St. Louis nabbed it to nudge past Chatham Glenwood 56-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 4.
East St. Louis opened with a 15-5 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.
The Flyers kept a 23-18 half margin at the Titans' expense.
East St. Louis enjoyed a modest margin over Chatham Glenwood with a 40-32 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
