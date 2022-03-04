East St. Louis sews up Chatham Glenwood 56-47

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and East St. Louis nabbed it to nudge past Chatham Glenwood 56-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 4.

Recently on February 25 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

East St. Louis opened with a 15-5 advantage over Chatham Glenwood through the first quarter.

The Flyers kept a 23-18 half margin at the Titans' expense.

East St. Louis enjoyed a modest margin over Chatham Glenwood with a 40-32 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

