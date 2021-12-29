East St. Louis pushes over Metamora 54-38

East St. Louis charged Metamora and collected a 54-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
The Flyers opened with a 24-16 advantage over the Redbirds through the first quarter.
East St. Louis kept a 29-23 halftime margin at Metamora's expense.
The third quarter gave the Flyers a 41-31 lead over the Redbirds.
