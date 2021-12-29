 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

East St. Louis pushes over Metamora 54-38

  • 0

East St. Louis charged Metamora and collected a 54-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The Flyers opened with a 24-16 advantage over the Redbirds through the first quarter.

East St. Louis kept a 29-23 halftime margin at Metamora's expense.

The third quarter gave the Flyers a 41-31 lead over the Redbirds.

Recently on December 22 , Metamora squared up on Bloomington in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News