East St. Louis overcomes Peoria in competitive affair 51-47

East St. Louis wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-47 victory over Peoria in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The start wasn't the problem for Peoria, who began with a 11-9 edge over East St. Louis through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-20 margin over the Flyers at half.

Peoria enjoyed a 38-35 lead over East St. Louis to start the fourth quarter.

The Flyers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-9 advantage in the frame.

